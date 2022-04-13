Leeds police name pedestrian killed in Bradford Road crash
Police today named the victim of the fatal crash on Bradford Road as enquiries into the collision continue.
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team ( MCET) is continuing to appeal for information regarding the collision in Stanningley which tragically resulted in the death of 26-year-old Joshua Wilson from Leeds.
The collision took place at about 2.26pm on Monday April 11 after a black BMW M2, which was travelling towards Pudsey, was in collision with Joshua while he was crossing the road.
The male driver of the M2 was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver of a grey BMW X5, which was believed to have been travelling in tandem with the M2 was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Both have now been released on bail pending continuing enquiries.
“Anyone who has footage or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 0896 of April 11.
“Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .