Deliveroo rider on modified motorised bike killed cyclist in Leeds head-on smash

A cyclist was killed in a head-on smash with another bicycle that had been fitted with a motor that turned it into a motorbike, a court heard.

Vincent Cullinane died after being struck by the Deliveroo fast-food worker on East Street in Leeds city centre.

Employee Oury Amadou Diallo hit Mr Cullinane on a blind bend. They were both on the pavement and neither were wearing a helmet at the time.

Diallo had fitted an electric motor to his bicycle that could reach speeds up to 32mph, so was classed as a motorcycle that required a licence to drive.

Deliveroo rider Diallo killed Mr Cullinane on a blind bend on East Street in Leeds.

Crucially, it was made clear in court and accepted by the Crown, that the motor had not been running at the time of the collision and the bike was travelling by pedal power alone.

The 22-year-old admitted causing death by careless driving and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance .

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the accident happened shortly before 6pm on April 21, 2022. Diallo had been travelling uphill with 51-year-old Mr Cullinane coming down the hill of the same stretch of pavement, but on a sweeping blind bend.

Mr Smith there was no way to assess the speed which either were travelling, but they “simply did not see each other”.

Knocked unconscious, Diallo came around and rang 999 for the stricken Mr Cullinane. He even desperately tried to flag down a passing ambulance. During his police interview, he answered all questions.

Diallo, of of Meynell Heights, Holbeck, admitted buying the motor online and fitting to his bicycle, but conceded he did not know the laws around the modification.

Mr Smith said the six-kilogramme motor did not cut out after reaching 15.5mph, therefore crossing the maximum speed permitted for an electric bicycle.

Mr Cullinane suffered serious injuries from which he never recovered and he died around three weeks later.

Mitigating, Graham Parkin said Diallo had no previous convictions and accepted the Crown’s case “wholly”.

Diallo, who required a French interpreter during the hearing, had moved to the UK in 2021 to live with his father. He said Diallo had worked hard, finished his schooling and was working to support himself.

He said he was also quick to tend to Mr Cullinane in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar described the death as a “tragedy” and told Diallo: “Neither of you had any right to be on the pavement. Both of you were not able to see what was coming from the other side until the collision took place.”

He said due to Diallo’s lack of previous convictions he would not lock him up, so gave him a seven-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Diallo was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to take an extended retest.