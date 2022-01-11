Delays expected throughout morning after crash on the M62 at Junction 29

Highways England said the crash happened on the eastbound carriageway at Lofthouse Interchange on Tuesday, January 11.

Delays are expected.

The agency said it the motorway to be clear again between 12.15 and 12.30pm.

Delays are expected after a crash on the M62 at Junction 29. Photo: Highways England.

The crash has led to congestion between Junction 28 and Junction 29.

Highways England said delays are currently around 10 minutes.

It comes after a crash occurred at the same junction last night (Monday, January 10).

The crash happened just after 7pm when a Fiat Ducato van collided with a white and blue HGV on the M62 eastbound just prior to junction 29. B

Both vehicles had been travelling in an eastbound direction.

Emergency services attended but the van driver, a 34-year-old man from the Castleford area, was confirmed dead at the scene.