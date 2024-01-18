Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Greaves from Normanton was jailed for 15 years at Leeds Crown Court today and spent much of the sentencing hearing shaking his head as the details of his offending were read out. The 43-year-old stood trial in December last year having denied the offences, but was found guilty of four counts, including rape of a child under 13 and three counts of assault by penetration.

It was heard that Greaves, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, required a “significant degree of planning” to abuse the child over the period of a year. He even offered her treats so she would conform to his perverted instructions. During one sickening incident, it made the youngster vomit, the court heard.

His offending came to light several years later when the youngster confided in a friend about what had taken place. The school were then informed and the police became involved. No further details of the offending can be disclosed to help protect the identity of the child.

Ryan Greaves was handed a 15-year jail sentence this week. (pic by WYP)

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told him: “You turned out to be a predator. You are wholly unrepentant as you did demonstrate. You were convicted after a trial of rape of a child. The impact of your offending has been profound, it’s far reaching, not merely for the child but for her family.

"She suffered psychological harm. There was a significant degree of planning. It’s mot just an isolated opportunistic offence. It was degrading treatment.”

He said that Greaves posed a “significant risk of harm to youngsters”. On top of his lengthy jail term, he was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to keep him away from children.

Speaking after the hearing, DC Kimberley Casey of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Greaves today for the horrific abuse he inflicted. I am pleased that this jail sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions.