Dean Dyer: Leeds man with 'RIP Grandma' tattoo on neck wanted in connection with serious assault
Officers want to speak to Dean Dyer, aged 34, following an incident in Morley in January this year.
In an appeal, West Yorkshire Police describes Dyer as a white male of medium build, 6 feet tall and with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck reading "RIP Grandma" and another on the right side of his neck with the initials "RL".
Dyer also has tattoos on his right arm with the words "MUFC", "eightball" and "Mum and Dad" as well as a picture of a dagger and scroll on his left arm.
He has links to Morley, Cleckheaton and the Low Moor and Wyke area of Bradford.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Leeds District Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13250055675.
You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or through their website.