Dean Dyer: Leeds man with 'RIP Grandma' tattoo on neck wanted in connection with serious assault

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Leeds.

Officers want to speak to Dean Dyer, aged 34, following an incident in Morley in January this year.

Most Popular

In an appeal, West Yorkshire Police describes Dyer as a white male of medium build, 6 feet tall and with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are searching for Dean Dyer, 34.placeholder image
Police are searching for Dean Dyer, 34. | WYP

He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck reading "RIP Grandma" and another on the right side of his neck with the initials "RL".

Dyer also has tattoos on his right arm with the words "MUFC", "eightball" and "Mum and Dad" as well as a picture of a dagger and scroll on his left arm.

He has links to Morley, Cleckheaton and the Low Moor and Wyke area of Bradford.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Leeds District Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13250055675.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or through their website.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceCleckheaton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice