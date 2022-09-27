Habberjam, who is 35 and from Wakefield, was released on licence in July after serving part of a sentence for GBH with intent.

He was convicted at Leeds Crown Court in June after a drink-fuelled attack on his housemate ended with him waving around a knife and making threats.

He is now wanted on recall as he is believed to have breached the conditions of his release.

He is described as about 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Habberjam, who is believed to frequent the Pontefract area, and officers are now appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information that will assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

