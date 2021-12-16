Malachi Cooke left one victim with life-threatening injuries during a knife attack in the bar area at Pryzm nightclub.

Weeks later, the 18-year-old stabbed another man in the leg as he left the same venue after accusing his victim of laughing at him.

Leeds Crown Court heard Cooke carried out the attacks after ignoring the advice of youth workers who had tried to educate him on the dangers of carrying knives after concerns were raised about his involvement with gangs.

18-year-old Malachi Cooke was given a ten-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court for stabbing two men during separate incidents at Pryzm nightclub.

A judge imposed the lengthy sentence after ruling Cooke to pose a danger to the public.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said Cooke carried out the first knife attack inside the nightclub on Woodhouse Lane on September 10 this year.

The 18-year-old victim had been enjoying a night out with friends to celebrate passing his driving test.

At around 3.30am he became involved in a fight with a group of other men in which people were punched and kicked.

Malachi Cooke was given a ten-year extended sentence after a judge ruled that he poses a serious public danger.

The victim was removed from the premises by security staff who pointed out that he had a hole in his shirt.

The teenager lifted his shirt and realised he had been stabbed.

Mr Nassiri said: "He was unaware of where, when or how."

Pryzm nightclub, Woodhouse Lane, Leeds.

Police and paramedics were called to the club and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

It was found that he had a wound to his abdomen area that had caused damage to his bowel.

He had to undergo surgery and was left with scarring.

Police examined CCTV footage of the incident.

Cooke could be seen standing near the bar and taking something out from his sleeve before using it to strike two blows to the victim's lower abdomen.

He then hid the weapon in his trousers.

Cooke carried out the second attack on October 2 after arguing with a man as he left the club at 4.10am.

The prosecutor said Cooke became angry as he thought the man was laughing at him.

Cooke told him that he "would see what happens" when they got outside.

The defendant then carried out the attack.

The victim thought he had been punched but then realised he had been stabbed to his thigh and was bleeding.

He was taken to hospital and had stitches to two wounds.

CCTV footage showed Cooke moving towards the victim holding a blade.

Cooke was also involved in another knife-related incident in Huddersfield a month before the first stabbing, on August 7.

Police officers were alerted by town centre security camera operators to a disturbance.

Officers approached Cooke on John William Street and he ran off.

He was caught but then caused damage by kicking a police car he had been placed in after he was arrested.

Officers traced the route of the chase and found a 14-inch blade.

Cooke, of Grosvenor Road, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, affray and criminal damage.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, described Cooke as being immature for his age and said he had been influenced by gang activity..

Mr Kingsley said Cooke had links to a gang in the area of Huddersfield where he lives called the 'Dalton Crew'.

A Probation Service report stated that attempts had been made to dissuade him from carrying knives and becoming involved with gangs before the offences were committed.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said he was imposing the extended sentence as he considered Cooke to pose a danger to the public.

Cooke must serve a custodial period of seven years, two thirds of which must be sent in a young offer institution before he can apply to the parole board for release.

He must then complete an extended three-year period on licence.

Judge Jameson said: "The pre-sentence report indicated that substantial attempts were made in a number of ways to dissuade you from knife-carrying and gang related activity while you were a youth.

"These (offences) were committed when you were 18.

"None appear to have had any success at all and it is the conclusion (of the report) that you are dangerous.