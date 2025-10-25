Dangerous neighbour knifed Leeds man in his home 'for no reason'

An unhinged man high on drink and cocaine stabbed his neighbour without explanation after being invited into his home.

The victim had offered to mend Stephen Thompson’s dartboard and asked him in while he carried out the work.

But Thompson turned on the man without a word, stabbing him multiple times with a kitchen knife he had brought with him in what the judge described as being an “utterly shocking” act.

Thompson, who has a history of violence, was handed a 16-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

The court was told that the 46-year-old lived on the same street as the victim, on Vesper Place, Kirkstall, and had known each other for around three years without incident.

On January 21, Thompson and his girlfriend knocked on the man’s door and asked him about fixing his dartboard.

Thompson (inset) inexplicably knifed the man in his own home on Vesper Place after the pair had been socialising. | WYP / Google Maps

He invited them in and they all drank and took cocaine. But while the man was sat on the floor, Thompson hit him to the ribs, possibly with a punch or even a hammer, prosecutor Catherine Silverton said.

He then pulled out the knife and lunged at him, stabbing him three times to the torso. Thompson was then pulled away.

The man was taken to hospital where he was found to have a fracture to his rib and laceration to his lung.

He required surgery and a chest drain inserted to remove air and blood.

Thompson was later arrested but refused to answer police questions.

He later admitted Section 18 GBH with intent, but only after his trial at Leeds Crown Court had started.

He has 10 previous convictions for 18 offences, including GBH, robbery and perverting the course of justice.

He was jailed in 2022 for attacking a woman with his sister and smashing a wine bottle over her head.

Mitigating, Giles Grant said there had been no animosity between Thompson and his neighbour and had been hugging 20 minutes before.

He said that Thompson had a skin condition and often struggled to sleep but had little explanation as to why he attacked the man.

Mr Grant said: “This is far and away the most serious offence [he has committed].”

Judge Simon Phillips KC said there had been “no warning” for what he did and added: “It was entirely unexpected, unprovoked and utterly shocking.”

Classing him as a danger to the public, he gave him a 12-year custodial sentence, with a four-year extended licence period.