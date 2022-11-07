Brother and sister jailed for attacking woman on Leeds street and smashing a bottle over her head

Deborah Thompson instigated the attack on Rosebank Road in the Woodhouse area, raining blows down on the victim and demanding drugs from her.

It was only after the victim fought back that Stephen Thompson then joined in and smashed the bottle over her.

Both admitted violent disorder, with Deborah Thompson receiving 24 months’ jail and her brother being handed 21 months behind bars.

Deborah and Stephen Thompson are both starting jail terms this week.

Both appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link today from custody.

Prosecutor Nicola Hoskins said that the victim first noticed a group of people walking behind her on the street at around 10.20am on June 17.

The victim recognised Deborah Thompson who demanded drugs before launching into an attack, “using her fists and feet” on the woman. She then pulled her coat across her face and kicked her in the head.

The victim pulled out a bladed article and slashed Thompson across her arms, causing significant injuries.

Rosebank Road, where the attack took place.

Stephen Thompson then became embroiled in the attack as his sister appeared to place her legs around the stricken woman’s neck in order to choke her, Miss Hoskins added.

The woman was left “curled up in a ball” as the group continued the attack before Stephen Thompson smashed the bottle over her head.

The victim was left with cuts, lumps and bruises.

Deborah Thompson, age 36, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, has 15 convictions for 65 offences, including violence.

During her police interview, she admitted being present, but said she was acting in self defence.

Stephen Thompson, age 43, of Vesper Place, Leeds has eight convictions for 16 offences, including GBH, robbery and perverting the course of justice. He has previously served a 12-year jail term.

He gave no comments during his interview.

Mitigating for Deborah Thompson, Nathan Davis said: “She takes full responsibility for her conduct. She is shocked at her behaviour.”

Claims the attack was “out of character” were refuted by Judge Ray Singh, who pointed to her record of offending.

Mitigating for Stephen Thompson, Joseph Hudson said that his client was not in the right frame of mind after his partner had been sectioned that morning, and he himself had not taken medication for his own issues.

He said Thompson got involved because of his sister but “plainly took it way too far”, according to Mr Hudson.

He added: “He does express remorse, he wants the court to know how sorry he is.”

Judge Singh said that Deborah Thompson was the instigator but said Stephen played his own part.

He said: “Both of you have troubled the courts significantly.

"I disagree wholly that it was out of character for you Deborah Thompson.

"You both have a catalogue of offending of a serious nature involving violence.

"Only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.

“It was persistent and carried out over a period of time.”