James Bradshaw from Pudsey was jailed in 2005 for a series of revenge attacks, but was released in March 2020 on life licence, meaning he would be returned to jail for further offences.

But in January of last year he made contact with an online account purporting to belong to a 14-year-old girl, but was in fact a decoy set up by a hunter group.

The decoy account reiterated that she was just 14, but Bradshaw continued to quiz her, asking her if she was single and telling her to keep the conversation a secret, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Bradshaw was given a new six-year jail sentence.

The talks then progressed with 42-year-old Bradshaw then sending her pictures of himself masturbating and encouraging her to do the same. He suggested meeting up and said he would bring condoms.

He denied attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a girl into sexual activity, but was convicted after a trial. He appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Leeds.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC jailed him for six years and told him: “You do present a risk to children.”

The court was told that Bradshaw, of Kent Road, has no previous convictions for sexual offences but had been given the life sentence in 2005 after he started 13 fires out of revenge and retribution.

He started blazes at homes, outbuildings, construction sights and a garden centre. He also lit a fire in a wardrobe because he had a grudge against the landlord.

During his trial in 2005, his psychiatrist he felt he had been "ripped off" by people he had worked for so he would burgle them or set light to their property. He would often be found present at the fires and bizarrely claim to be a security worker or a foreman at the site to help tackle the fire.

He refused to take to the stand to give evidence during his own trial.

