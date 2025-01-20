Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “dangerous” Leeds man has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of a number of offences, including rape.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Williams, aged 28, of Hamilton Avenue, Leeds, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (January 17) for two counts of rape, assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Detective Constable Natalie Woodhead, of Leeds District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Williams has demonstrated that he is a dangerous offender who is willing to use violence and sexual violence against women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Williams, aged 28, of Hamilton Avenue, Leeds, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday | West Yorkshire Police

“The work that myself and colleagues do within the safeguarding department is all about protecting people against such offenders. I do not underestimate the courage that it takes for victims to come forward but, like in this case, it enables us to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) is a priority for the police, and I hope women and girls feel safer knowing that Williams is behind bars.

“We have dedicated adult and child safeguarding units in all five districts of West Yorkshire Police, and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of physical, emotional or sexual abuse to please come forward and report it. The crimes against you will be investigated by specially-trained officers and you will be supported throughout the criminal justice process.”