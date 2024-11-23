Dangerous Leeds driver spared jail shouts 'for f**** sake' as judge loses patience and locks him up
Jack Brown was given a 12-month suspended sentence in July for the dangerous pursuit through Pudsey, with 240 hours of community service and 15 rehabilitation days with probation.
But he was returned to Leeds Crown Court this week after he failed to even turn up for his induction appointment for his unpaid work, and a rehabilitation appointment.
He admitted the two breaches, and Judge Christopher Batty simply told him “12 months”, and ordered him to go with the custody officer.
Clearly shocked, 22-year-old Brown began to question the decision and could clearly be heard to say: “For f***’s sake.”
Brown, of St Catherine’s Drive, Bramley was driving a suspected stolen Volvo when police tried to pull him over on New Year’s Eve last year.
He drove into the path of three lanes of oncoming traffic to get away and reached more than 60mph in 20mph zones.
Having turned into a cul-de-sac, he then got out and ran but was found hiding down the side of a house.
Mitigating on his behalf this week, Mollie Briggs said Brown had simply “dropped off the radar” and accepts he “needed to do more”.
She said he worked as roofer and would lose his job if locked up.
But Judge Batty interrupted and said Brown had “not done a jot” and that prison was “inevitable”.
He told Brown: “When you get 12 months’ imprisonment and told to do two things to stop you going to prison, then you do those two things.”