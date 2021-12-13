The men were brought to justice after officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team painstakingly pored over the internet footage to build up a clear evidential picture of those involved.

The two incidents, which involved 11 riders on motorbikes and quad bikes, took place on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25, 2018.

On the Saturday, the group set off from Middleton, down to Beeston, through Holbeck and into the city centre before coming back out of the city to Hunslet and up to Belle Isle before heading back to Middleton.

Daniel Brook was one of six people sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for their part in a biker gang rideout in 2018. He received the longest sentence with 35 months to be spent behind bars.

During that journey, they were seen pulling wheelies in the middle of the road, riding on footpaths, jumping red lights, weaving among traffic, and deliberately wheel-spinning on grassed areas making mud fly and damaging verges.

At one point in the city centre, a man remonstrated with members of the group who shouted abuse and kicked out at him.

The next day, the group set off from Middleton again before heading through Lofthouse, Outwood, Wakefield city centre, Lupset, Horbury, Horbury Bridge, and Grange Moor, before coming to a stop near Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Six were were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of causing a public nuisance.

Footage from both incidents filmed on a helmet-mounted camera was posted to YouTube under the username Timmy Mallet, who was subsequently identified as Terrence Barker from Middleton.

Officers spent hours reviewing the material to pinpoint distinctive items of clothing and vehicle characteristics and combined this with their local knowledge of those known to be involved in the anti-social use of motorbikes.

This led to seven warrants being executed at the suspects’ addresses and at a container yard in Middleton from where the footage started. Items of clothing worn in the footage were seized along with a large number of motorbikes and quad bikes stored at the container yard.

Specialist imaging experts from Yorkshire and Humber Scientific Support Services created detailed packages for each individual rider as part of the comprehensive evidence prepared for court.

Seven defendants were charged with causing a public nuisance and pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared at court on November 15.

Six were were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (December 10)

Five of the men were convicted of causing a public nuisance over their part in both incidents.

Terrence Barker, aged 29, of Acre Road, Middleton, was sentenced to nine months in prison for count one and 11 months in prison for count two. The terms are to run concurrently and were suspended for 12 months. Barker was banned from driving for 18 months, ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and fined £1400 costs.

Robert Addinall, aged 30, of Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, received nine months in prison for count 1 which will run alongside a prison sentence he is currently serving for offences connected with bringing drugs and weapons into prison. On top of that sentence he will serve 10 months for count 2 which will run consecutively and he was also disqualified from driving for 18 months upon his release date.

Daniel Brook, aged 24, of Lingwell Approach, Middleton, was jailed for a total of 35 months for his part in both incidents as well as separate offences being taken into consideration including possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving, actual bodily harm, racially aggravated behaviour and driving while disqualified and with no insurance. he was subject to a further 24 month driving disqualification.

Damien Morgan, aged 28, of Ring Road, Middleton, was given an eight month jail term that will run consecutively to one he is currently serving for drug supply. He will also be banned from driving for 12 months upon release.

Brandon Parkin, aged 21, of Newhall Crescent, Leeds, was given a six month suspended sentence, 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, 40 hours of unpaid work, a driving disqualification for 12 months and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Two were convicted for their involvement in the second incident.

Aiden Bedford, aged 32, of The Oaks, Middleton, will serve an eight month prison sentence and will be banned from driving for 14 months upon release

A seventh defendant was dealt with at a youth court.

Also a deprivation order was made for the seized bikes and associated equipment that have been held in storage for the last three years.

Delivering the sentences at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, Judge Phillips QC said: "The offending involved group hooliganism on the highway. The driving on display was more than anti-social - it was deliberately dangerous.

"You were each driving powerful machines that were capable of causing serious injury in the wrong hands. In March 2018 they were in the wrong hands, they were in the hands of you six. The way you drove could have resulted in serious injury to yourselves, other motorists or pedestrians. It was a matter of fortune there was no major collision or fatality."

Chief Insp Kev Pickles, who heads Neighbourhood Policing for Leeds District, said: “The dangerous and anti-social behaviour of those who took part in these so-called ‘ride outs’ was completely unacceptable.

“Both incidents happened over significant distances on public roads in busy urban areas at a weekend and put people’s safety at risk and unnecessarily caused fear to members of the public who encountered them.

“We can never allow this kind of illegal activity that impacts on people’s lives to go unchallenged and we will always look to identify and take robust action against those involved. As a result of some painstaking investigation work by officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team, the majority of those who took part were identified and charged.

“They have now had to face the consequences of their actions, and we hope this successful outcome will provide some reassurance to our communities and also send a clear deterrent message to those who unwisely choose to involve themselves in incidents like this.£

He added that the anti-social use of motorbikes is an issue that the police continues to address with partner agencies and involves specialist off-road bike officers who patrol hotspot areas to support the work of local neighbourhood officers, regularly seizing bikes, issuing warning notices as well as taking enforcement action in conjunction with Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

West Yorkshire Police also works with schools and other young people’s organisations to raise awareness of the risks this activity creates for riders and the public.

Coun Debra Coupar, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for resources, said: “The behaviour of this particular group of individuals in riding so recklessly through the pedestrianised areas of the city centre and on many busy roads was extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable."

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour of any kind in Leeds and working in partnership with the police and others we will strive to make sure there are consequences from people willingly engaging in this type of activity.

“I am pleased to see that firm action has been taken in this instance and would hope that it deters people from taking part in this type of criminal activity in future.”