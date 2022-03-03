Burglar arrested in White Rose Centre after gang smashed their way into a house in Garforth and stole watch worth £4,000

Bradley Brummitt was arrested by police officers in the White Rose Centre hours after he was involved in the raid on the property in Garforth.

Leeds Crown Court heard the gang targeted a house on Briarfield Fold on January 31 this year.

The victim returned home to find drawers had been opened in the hallway.

Burglar Bradley Brummitt was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court

The burglar alarm had been pulled from the wall and deactivated.

Wardrobes in the bedroom had been opened and a jewellery box had been removed.

The female victim then discovered that her conservatory and patio doors had been smashed.

It is thought the burglars had been looking for the keys to a BMW parked outside but they were unable to find it.

An Omega watch worth £4,000 was stolen

A Skoda Octavia car which Brummitt had been travelling in was seen near to the house on CCTV cameras.

The vehicle had been stolen two days earlier from outside a house on Throstle Road, Middleton, the same street where Brummitt lives.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was deployed when officers pursued the vehicle on the same day as the burglary.

Officers in the helicopter saw Brummitt get out of the Skoda and go into the White Rose Centre around 7.30pm.

He was then arrested inside the shopping centre.

His mobile phone showed him to have been in the area of burglary around the time of the offence.

Brummitt, 22, of Throstle Road, Middleton, pleaded guilty to burglary and being carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

He was the subject of a suspended prison sentence at the time of the offences.

Robin Frieze, mitigating, said Brummitt was sorry for what he had done and had spent a month in custody since his arrest.