A cyclist who was killed by a driver that failed to see him “had no chance”, a court has been told.

Father-of-two Robin Newman lost his life when a car driven by Trevor Moran cut across him while turning into a junction. He was wearing bright coloured clothing, but Moran claimed he was blinded by the sun.

Moran, 58, admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving at Leeds Crown Court and was handed a suspended sentence today. He was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was due to stand trial, but later admitted the lesser charge of careless driving.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said Mr Newman, a keen and experienced cyclist, had been on a ride from his Doncaster home and had reached Ferrybridge at around 10.20am on September 22, 2021.

While he was travelling down the hill on the B6136 at around 26mph, Moran turned into Vale Crescent, cutting across Mr Newman and giving him no time to brake. He went over handlebars and collided with the passenger side of Moran’s Ford Galaxy.

Mr Newman was on his bicycle when he was killed by a driver turning into Vale Crescent in Ferrybridge (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Moran stopped to assist and the 999 call was made. Mr Newman died later that evening from internal injuries, including a haemorrhage caused by a laceration to his liver.

During his police interview, Moran told officers he did not see Mr Newman because of the glare from the sun. However, a driver behind him told officers that she he had seen the cyclist.

Victim impact statement from Mr Newman’s family were read to court by Ms Gilmore. His wife said: “We were soulmates. We could never imagine life without each other.

“The children miss Rob everyday. I feel like I died that day as well. I exist to merely look after the children and drag us out of the pit we are in. We are all absolutely devastated by the loss of Rob.”

Moran, of Spittal Hardwick Lane, Pontefract, has 13 previous convictions for 30 offences. Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said Moran was remorseful and that he was a hard-working man.

He said that he also understood that immediate prison was a possibility.

Judge Simon Batiste told Moran: “He [Mr Newman] was an extremely experienced cyclist. I make it clear he did absolutely nothing wrong that day day, whatsoever.

“He was dressed in a bright-pink cycling top and helmet. He was therefore appropriately dressed. He should have been visible. He had no chance at all.

“Somehow you clearly did not see Mr Newmancycling down towards you.”

He gave Moran 12 months’ jail, suspended for two years, 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.