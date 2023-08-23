Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Cruel Leeds thug who slashed horse's face with a knife told he faces jail

A cruel thug accused of slashing a horse’s face with a knife and trying to strangle another on a farm near Leeds has been told that a jail sentence is inevitable.
By Nick Frame
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

Luke Ward was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today for the offences that took place off Hall Lane in Farnley around July 15 last year. He has admitted offences of causing unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The 37-year-old’s DNA was found on a blood-soaked eight-inch knife in a field near to the horses. One was found with slash wounds, while another had a shoelace tied around its neck in an apparent strangulation attempt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a request by Ward’s defence barrister, Michael Walsh, an adjournment was granted to allow a report into Ward’s mental health be completed.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “There is only one disposal of this in my judgement.”

Ward, of Upper Woodview Place, Beeston, was granted bail and will appear for sentencing on September 22.