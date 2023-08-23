Cruel Leeds thug who slashed horse's face with a knife told he faces jail

A cruel thug accused of slashing a horse’s face with a knife and trying to strangle another on a farm near Leeds has been told that a jail sentence is inevitable.

Luke Ward was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today for the offences that took place off Hall Lane in Farnley around July 15 last year. He has admitted offences of causing unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The 37-year-old’s DNA was found on a blood-soaked eight-inch knife in a field near to the horses. One was found with slash wounds, while another had a shoelace tied around its neck in an apparent strangulation attempt.

Following a request by Ward’s defence barrister, Michael Walsh, an adjournment was granted to allow a report into Ward’s mental health be completed.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “There is only one disposal of this in my judgement.”