Following the theft of David Oluwale’s newly unveiled blue plaque on Monday the 25th April, hours after its unveiling, Leeds Civic Trust is proud to launch an appeal for donations to ensure that the positive message about David Oluwale’s life is not lost.

A statement from the trust read: "Many members of the public have reached out over the last 24 hours with heartening messages of support and sympathy. A number have offered to contribute towards the cost of funding a replacement blue plaque.

Author and academic Caryl Phillips unveiled the plaque on Monday.

"We are therefore pleased to announce a new crowdfunding page has been created as we look to commission a replacement blue plaque and take forward the work of the David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA). Leeds City Council is fully behind this initiative and is keen to replace the plaque and improve security in the area.

"Should we reach our target, we will be able to support a range of initiatives to support a number of aspects of the work of DOMA's work which exists to highlight issues of race, homelessness, mental ill-health and migration."

If you would like to donate, visit the Leeds Civic Trust website or https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-oluwale