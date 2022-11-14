The 59-year-old victim was taken to hospital and was also found to have a broken nose and fractured cheekbone. A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday (October 13) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident in Crossgates. He has been released under investigation and enquiries by police are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.35pm on Saturday (12/11), police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had been assaulted in Austhorpe Road, Crossgates.

“The victim, a 59-year-old man, was taken hospital and found to have serious facial injuries including a broken nose and fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone. A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident. He was released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”