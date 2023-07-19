A man and a woman, aged 24 and 25 respectively, were arrested by Leeds police after armed officers executed warrants at three addresses in the city in the early hours of Wednesday, July 19.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation led by West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team following an incident around Cross Gates Lane, Cross Gates, on July 9.

Police were called to the location around 11PM on July 9 after reports of a disturbance in the street near the junction with Cross Gates Lane, and said it involved men in cars.

They carried out a search in which they did not find those involved, but shortly after 8.30AM the following day (July 10), officers received reports of a bullet casing found in the area.

West Yorkshire Police has arrested two people on suspicion of firearms offences related to an incident earlier in July. Photo: Google.