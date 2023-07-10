Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Cross Gates Road at 11pm last night (July 9), after reports of a disturbance in the street near the junction with Cross Gates Lane. The force said it involved men in cars.

They carried out a search of the area but did not find those involved – and there were no other reports from people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, shortly after 8.30am the following day, officers received a report of a bullet casing being found in Cross Gates Lane near to the junction with Brian Crescent. Enquiries confirmed more reports of an overnight disturbance involving men in cars at about 10.10pm.

The bullet casing was found in Cross Gates Lane, Leeds, by police on the morning of July 10. Photo: Google.

A scene is currently in place in Cross Gates Lane to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.