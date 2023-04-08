Police received a report of a man being assaulted and damage being caused to a car. Officers were deployed and found a man with serious face injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Here’s everything we know about the incident.

When and where did the attack take place?

Crosby Road, Holbeck, where the attack took place (Photo: Google)

The assault happened in Crosby Road, Holbeck, at about 10pm on Wednesday. The man who was assaulted suffered serious face injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said, and the attack is being treated as targeted.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police launched an investigation following the attack. Three men, aged between 20 and 22, have now been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. They were taken into custody.

What have police said about the incident?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Leeds. Leeds CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about a serious assault on a man by males in the Holbeck area.

“At around 10pm on Wednesday April 5, police received a report of males assaulting a man and damaging a car on Crosby Road. Officers were deployed and found a man with non life threatening facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

“Following enquiries three men aged between 20 and 22 were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.”

How can I report information to the police?

Enquiries are ongoing into the offence, which is being treated as targeted, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230190395.