Police were called to Crosby Road, Holbeck, at about 10pm on Wednesday following a report that a man was being assaulted and a car damaged. Officers were deployed and fund a man with serious face injuries, who was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, police said. Three men, aged between 20 and 22, have now been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. They were taken into custody.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack, which is being treated as targeted, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230190395.

Crosby Road, Holbeck, where the assault took place (Photo: Google)