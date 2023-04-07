News you can trust since 1890
Crosby Road Holbeck incident: Three men arrested after man seriously injured in Leeds street attack

Three men have been arrested after a serious assault in a Leeds street.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Crosby Road, Holbeck, at about 10pm on Wednesday following a report that a man was being assaulted and a car damaged. Officers were deployed and fund a man with serious face injuries, who was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, police said. Three men, aged between 20 and 22, have now been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. They were taken into custody.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack, which is being treated as targeted, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230190395.

Crosby Road, Holbeck, where the assault took place (Photo: Google)Crosby Road, Holbeck, where the assault took place (Photo: Google)
Information can also be given online via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.