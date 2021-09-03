Crook handled stolen goods from 'nasty' house burglary at family home in Leeds

Jason Walsh's fingerprints were found on laptops, tablet devices and a child's hoverboard stolen during the break-in at the house Harehills.

Walsh was also found in possession of a bracelet taken during the offence on April 4 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Michael Madden was responsible for the burglary on Darfield Road.

Darfield Road, Harehills.

Madden ransacked his neighbour's home while she was looking after her ill mother during lockdown.

Madden was caught after the victim knocked on his door to ask if he had seen anything suspicious when she discovered the break-in.

The victim saw a coat belonging to her daughter hanging on a coat rail by the front door of the basement flat.

She contacted police when she saw more of her belongings were inside the property.

Walsh was also at the property when police arrived and both men were arrested.

Madden told the officers: "He did nothing. It was all me, it was all me."

A silver bracelet was found in Walsh's pocket when he was searched and his fingerprints were later found on some of the other items.

Walsh, 38, of Kendal Drive, Halton, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. He has previous convictions for theft.

Madden is currently serving a 31-month sentence, imposed in May last year, after he pleaded guilty to burglary.Stephen Welford, mitigating for Walsh, said the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and had the promise of a job as a stone mason if he was not sent immediately to prison.

Mr Welford said: "He is a man who is a follower rather than a leader."

Walsh was made the subject of a 12-month community order. He must also do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Penelope Belcher said: "This was a very nasty dwelling house burglary."