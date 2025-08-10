Five arrests have been made after a man was attacked by a group with machetes in a Wakefield village.

West Yorkshire Police continue “to dedicate a significant resource” following the horrific incident in Crofton on Friday afternoon (August 8), during which a man was attacked following a car crash on High Street.

Following the two-car collision outside of Lo’s Pharmacy, a 27-year-old man was assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes. Police have said today (Sunday) that he remains in hospital with serious injuries “not believed to be life-threatening at this time”.

The attack happened outside of Lo's Pharmacy on High Street in Crofton following a two-car crash | Google

Four men, two aged 26, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old have been arrested and remain in police custody A 48-year-old woman has also been arrested and released on bail.

DI Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to dedicate a significant resource to investigate this incident and would like to thank those in the community who have come forward with information so far.

“Colleagues in our local neighbourhood policing remain in the area today and I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to share, to speak with them.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that has not yet spoken to police.”

To speak with police contact Wakefield District CID through the Live Chat facility online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250452681.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.