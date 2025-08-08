Crofton assault: Man attacked by group with machetes after crash outside pharmacy in Wakefield village
The crash involved two cars on High Street in Crofton at around 1.40pm today (Friday) before a man was assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes.
It’s believed that a vehicle used by the suspects was left at the scene and that another vehicle that was used by the suspects to leave Crofton was then found abandoned in Sharlston Common, approximately two miles away.
The man has been taken to hospital and his injuries are described as serious but are not life-threatening.
A police appeal has been launched and enquiries are in their early stage.
Detective Inspector Fiona Allan said: “I understand the concern that an incident of this nature will cause in the local community.
“I would like to reassure the public that we are dedicating significant resources to investigating this incident to ensure that those involved are identified and arrested.
“We will also have an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide further reassurance to residents.”
DI Allan added: “We know there will be a lot of talk and speculation in the community about what has happened but what we need now is for people to come forward to report anything that could help us with our enquiries. .
“I would urge anyone who has seen anything in the Crofton or Sharlston Common areas which they believe could be connected to this incident to please report it.”
Anyone with any information that could assist the ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250452681. Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.