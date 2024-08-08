Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A West Yorkshire born crocodile expert who studied in Leeds has been jailed for the ‘sadistic’ rape and torture of dogs.

Adam Britton, 53, was jailed for 10 years and five months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that include cruelty against animals and possessing child abuse material at an Australian court.

Court documents said the former Leeds student filmed himself torturing, sexually abusing and killing dogs before posting the videos online between November 2020 and April 2022. The court documents said Britton had a “sadistic sexual interest” in animals, particularly dogs, dating back to 2014.

His “deliberate and planned conduct” resulted in the deaths of 39 dogs.

Yorkshire-born crocodile expert Adam Britton has been jailed over bestiality charges in an Australian court (Photo: RICHARD GRANDE/AFP via Getty Images)

A joint team of Australian Federal Police and Northern Territory police conducted a raid at his property in Darwin in April last year which resulted in his arrest.

Police seized 44 items including computers, mobile phones, cameras, hard-drives and weapons from his property. The prosecution said police found 15 child abuse material files on his laptop.

The documents said Britton used a shipping container on his property and frequented a number of different locations outside of his property to carry out the horrific acts on the animals.

According to the documents, Britton used a Gumtree application to obtain custody of many of the 42 dogs, where he often “built a rapport” with the owners who “had to reluctantly give their pets away due to travel or work commitments”.

Britton operated two Telegram accounts under the names of Monster and Cerberus. He used the Cerberus account to “upload and disseminate” the images and recordings he had produced.

Britton has been held in custody and his case has been adjourned for sentencing submissions in December. He was born in Yorkshire and moved to Australia 20 years ago, and he has previously worked with the BBC and National Geographic.

Multiple reports say he hosted David Attenborough on his property as Mr Attenborough’s team filmed the Life In Cold Blood docuseries. Britton studied at the University of Bristol and Leeds University and held a senior research associate (adjunct) position at Charles Darwin University in the Northern Territory.