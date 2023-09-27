Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Adam Britton: Yorkshire crocodile expert pleads guilty to bestiality charges in Australia

A Yorkshire-born crocodile expert and leading zoologist has pleaded guilty to 60 charges including bestiality in an Australian court.
By PA reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST
Adam Robert Corden Britton accepted the charges which include cruelty against animals and possessing child abuse material in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Monday.

Court documents said the former Leeds student filmed himself torturing, sexually abusing and killing dogs before posting the videos online between November 2020 and April 2022. The court documents said Britton had a “sadistic sexual interest” in animals, particularly dogs, dating back to 2014.

The crown prosecution said his “deliberate and planned conduct” resulted in the deaths of 39 dogs. A joint team of Australian Federal Police and Northern Territory police conducted a raid on the 51-year-old’s property in Darwin in April last year which resulted in his arrest.

Yorkshire-born crocodile expert Adam Britton has pleaded guilty to bestiality charges in an Australian court (Photo: RICHARD GRANDE/AFP via Getty Images)Yorkshire-born crocodile expert Adam Britton has pleaded guilty to bestiality charges in an Australian court (Photo: RICHARD GRANDE/AFP via Getty Images)
Police seized 44 items including computers, mobile phones, cameras, hard-drives and weapons from his property. The prosecution said police found 15 child abuse material files on his laptop.

The documents said Britton used a shipping container on his property and frequented a number of different locations outside of his property to carry out the horrific acts on the animals.

According to the documents, Britton used a Gumtree application to obtain custody of many of the 42 dogs, where he often “built a rapport” with the owners who “had to reluctantly give their pets away due to travel or work commitments”.

Britton operated two Telegram accounts under the names of Monster and Cerberus. He used the Cerberus account to “upload and disseminate” the images and recordings he had produced.

Britton has been held in custody and his case has been adjourned for sentencing submissions in December. He was born in Yorkshire and moved to Australia 20 years ago, and he has previously worked with the BBC and National Geographic.

Multiple reports say he hosted David Attenborough on his property as Mr Attenborough’s team filmed the Life In Cold Blood docuseries. Britton studied at the University of Bristol and Leeds University and held a senior research associate (adjunct) position at Charles Darwin University in the Northern Territory.