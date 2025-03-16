Here’s the full court round-up, with eight of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Mark Ross
Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road, Armley, was told he must serve at least 30 years behind bars after he was found guilty of murder. The drug-addicted thief dragged hard-working delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor to his death after he tried to stop him stealing from his van by purposely smashing the vehicle into a parked car in Armley on August 20 last year. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Philip Walker
Philip Walker, 36, of Golden Square, Horbury, was jailed for four years after admitting stalking by putting his victim in fear of violence and arson which was reckless as to whether life was endangered. The vengeful ex refused to leave his former partner alone and later set fire to her car while it was parked outside of her home in Ossett on November 10. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Andrew Nicholson
Andrew Nicholson, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for three and a half years after admitting burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and without insurance. He is the second criminal to be jailed for a smash and grab at Station Vape in Horsforth in December, which resulted in more than £10,000 worth of damage. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Dylan Burnside
Dylan Burnside, 18, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, was handed for 26 months' detention after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent, ABH and possession of an offensive weapon. The teenager became embroiled in a dispute over a classroom chair at Yorkshire Construction Academy in Pontefract on October 9 last year, and then brutally attacked a student with a machete. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Guy Mitchell
Guy Mitchell, 34, who had been staying at St John’s Hostel in Hyde Park, was given a new 13-month jail sentence after he attacked a man days after he was released from his last sentence, then stabbed himself in the stomach with a broken plate. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Jason Berry
Jason Berry, 31, of Leeds Hall Road, Dewsbury, has been handed a new 25-month jail sentence after admitting a charge of administering a noxious substance. The prisoner at HMP Wealstun in Wetherby sprayed a bottle of urine and faeces into an officer's face at the Category C prison in Thorp Arch on December 19, 2023. | West Yorkshire Police/National World