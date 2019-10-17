Crime across West Yorkshire rises with stark increase in stalking, violence and knife offences

Crime across West Yorkshire has risen by eight percent - two per cent above the national average with increases in stalking and harassment, violence and offences involving knives.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show there were a total of 296,160 offences recorded by West Yorkshire Police in the 12 months ending June.

Of the 296,160 offences, a total of 108,747 were recorded as violent crimes - a rise of 23 per cent on the previous 12 months.

The force also recorded 35,533 stalking and harassment offences - a 56 per cent increase on the previous year - and 2,416 possession of offensive weapons which increased 22 per cent.

There were a total of 34 homicides recorded by the West Yorkshire force.

Sexual offences and robberies across the county have also increased, but theft, burglaries and criminal damage and arson all fell.

Despite the figures released by ONS, West Yorkshire Police said it has reported a drop in crime with almost 1,000 fewer crimes recorded since April.

The force said that the very latest provisional data available shows a downward trend in the full six months up to the end of September.

Chief Constable John Robins said: “The most up to date information available to us for the first six months of this year shows a reduction in burglary, robbery and vehicle offences.

“There has also been a reduction in offences of most serious violence, with a hundred fewer serious assaults across the county.”

“We have undertaken extensive work over a number of years now to ensure that crime is recorded accurately, so it is pleasing to see this improvement since the latest national reporting period.

“Our latest data also shows that knife crime offences have fallen since Operation Jemlock, the Force’s response to tackling serious violence and knife crime, started to bite.

“More than 1,000 arrests have been made in just six months in this crackdown on violence and knife crime across the county. Proactive work is ongoing with our officers carrying out high visibility patrols in key areas.”

Operation Jemlock was launched in April following a meeting between Chief Constables, including John Robins and the Home Secretary.

A number of forces including West Yorkshire were given additional funding to enable dedicated resources to be deployed to tackle violence and knife crime.

Mr Robins said: “Our officers and police staff have worked hard to achieve these results and to continue to keep people safe and they deserve credit for what they have achieved so far.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said that although the county has seen an eight per cent rise in total crime, it represents a reduction in the rate of increase in crime seen over the past year.

He said: “Whilst we do not want to see any increased risk of being a victim of crime in West Yorkshire, I am pleased that we appear to be seeing a fall in recorded incidents of crime, including theft, burglary and criminal damage and arson.

“The recent report by the HMICFRS independent inspectors graded the Force as being ‘Outstanding’ for the way it records crime which means that when the crime statistics are published for the county they are an accurate reflection, when compared to many of our comparator forces who have been graded as inadequate or requires improvement which is important to note.