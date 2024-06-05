Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Court orders restricting access to over a dozen tower blocks in Leeds to deter drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour have been passed.

Covering a total of 15 blocks of flats in the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward, the partial closure orders were granted by magistrates after evidence of drug dealing and other unlawful activity linked to the buildings was found.

The orders mean only residents and authorised visitors – including friends, relatives and tradespeople – are allowed in communal areas such as foyers, landings, storage spaces, stairwells and lifts. Entering these areas without permission is now an arrestable offence.

It is hoped this will drive away criminals trying to gain a foothold in the high-rise blocks and youths who have previously alarmed residents by congregating in the communal areas and causing a nuisance.

The orders are in place for an initial three-month period, with an option to apply to extend them for an additional three months.

The flats covered by the restrictions are Ferriby Towers, Lincoln Towers, Lindsey Mount, Spalding Towers, Naseby Grange, Boston Towers, Cherry Court, Grantham Towers, Marston Mount, Shakespeare Court, Shakespeare Towers and Shakespeare Grange, plus all three blocks at Cromwell Heights.

The orders were granted at the start of May and Leeds City Council have said that feedback has been positive, with residents saying there has been fewer people “coming and going” and less nuisance from groups of teenagers.

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “We are determined to ensure Leeds is a place filled with communities that are welcoming, inclusive and, above all else, safe. It’s really encouraging, therefore, to see the impact that the new court orders are already having on people’s lives.

“No one should ever be in a position where they feel worried about opening their door or getting into a lift, and the measures introduced across these 15 tower blocks will hopefully mean greater peace of mind for local residents.”