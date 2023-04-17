Marlon Stewart committed the frenzied robberies in just 20 minutes using an imitation firearm to steal money, a mobile phone and even a shop customer’s car, before meeting his match with the have-a-go-hero employee.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court this morning that all of the crimes took place on the evening of July 19 last year.

Stewart struck at the One Stop store, in nearby Chandos Gardens, and while he was angrily making demands for money, staff member Niall Stranix, who had been mopping the floor, chose to intervene. Despite the masked offender being armed with a handgun, Mr Stranix pounced on him and grabbed him in a headlock.

Stewart battling with the shop worker.

Stewart lashed out with a bottle, striking the 61-year-old on the head causing cuts. The pistol broke apart as the two fought and was later found to be a plastic BB gun.

During the struggle, Stewart’s face was revealed to the shop’s CCTV cameras, which led to officers identifying him. He fled the scene empty-handed with Mr Stranix still in pursuit.

But before then, Stewart had bought a bottle of vodka at a corner shop near Chapel Allerton Park, and went into the park where he confronted three 19-year-old males, and robbed two of them of their mobile phones after showing them the handgun in his waistband.

At 8.06pm, Stewart, with his face masked and carrying the vodka bottle, entered the Premier shop, in Lidgett Lane, and threatened the member of staff at the counter with the handgun.

The Premier shop and One Stop that Stewart targeted during his frenzied 20-minute crime spree. (Google Maps)

While he was forcing the victim to open the till, a woman entered the shop and Stewart approached her and threatened her to hand over her car keys. He stole cash from the till and left the scene in the woman’s white Audi A1. Minutes later, he entered the One Stop.

The stolen Audi was later reported by members of the public having being driven dangerously in Roundhay Road a short time later, colliding with a barrier, swerving in and out of traffic and running red lights.

After his arrest, 37-year-old Stewart eventually admitted four counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery; five counts of possession of a firearm while committing a robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to the evening’s incidents.

He was handed an extended sentence of 15 years and four months in total, made up of 10 years and four months’ jail, and five years extended licence period.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: “Stewart put all these victims through some really frightening experiences when he carried out these robberies over a short space of time. He was clearly desperate and dangerous, and those who encountered him were put in genuine fear when he confronted them at gunpoint.

“While we always advise members of the public in such situations to think of their safety first, we must recognise the incredible bravery that Niall Stranix showed in making the decision to tackle him while he was threatening his female colleague.