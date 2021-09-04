Milan Horvath and Sandra Gujdva were arrested after a court heard how their neighbour feared for his life during the incident in Armley.

The couple were handed suspended sentences after pleading guilty to affray over the "ugly incident" on July 17 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim returned to his home on Nunnington View at 7am after working a night shift.

Nunnington View, Armley.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said a party had been going on all night at the house next door and screaming, shouting and loud music could be heard coming from the property.

The prosecutor said it was not the first time his neighbours had played loud music at their home.

The victim spoke to his partner and she said she had not slept all night because of the noise.

He then went around to the couple's house and asked them to turn the music off.

Ms Pryke said there were around ten people in the property and he was met with a "torrent of abuse".

Insults and swear words were hurled at him and the victim returned home in fear for his safety.

The group followed and stood outside his front door shouting abuse.

The victim tried to reason with Horvath, asking him to go home and turn the music down.

Horvath, 34, shouted "I'm going to f****** kill you."

The prosecutor said the victim believed the threat and called the police.

The court heard neither of the defendants have previous convictions.

Richard Reed, mitigating for Horvath, said the couple have three children and were usually hardworking and law-abiding.

Mr Reed said the couple had held a family birthday party for one of their children and the celebration continued throughout the night.

The barrister added: "His recollection of events is not very good and he bitterly regrets any upset he caused by his neighbour."

The court heard Horvath worked as a window cleaner and a gardener and had not been in trouble before.

Christopher Dunn, mitigating for 26-year-old Gujdva, said his client was also sorry for the upset caused.

He added: "It was an ugly incident in drink."

Both defendants were given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: "You are both mature people and you have a family including three children.

"You, Mr Horvath, work for a living. You have a good job.

"On the other hand, people must feel safe in their own homes.

"They must be allowed to enjoy their homes and sleep there when they need to.

"It is plain that each of you was intoxicated, having in effect partied all night.