Gerald Butler struck out at officers as he was detained during the incident at the property on Glen Road, Morley, on Jan 20 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers went to the address at 7.30pm after being contacted by Butler's former partner.

George Hazel-Owram, prosecuting, said the woman was crying and in a distressed state when the officers arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Butler was not at the house at the time but turned up while the officers were still there.

The 56-year-old defendant pushed past the officers and said: "I'm not getting arrested."

Two of the officers took hold of Butler and asked him to calm down.

He then struggled with the officers and pinned one of them against a kitchen worktop.

The officer used pepper spray on the defendant but it had little effect.

He struck the officer in the face and continued to struggle.

The defendant scratched the officer's face and pushed his finger into his eye.

Butler was eventually brought to the floor and was placed in leg restraints.

The officer needed hospital treatment for the bite and scratches to his face.

Butler, of Teasle Close, Liversedge, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has previous convictions for inflicting grievous bodily harm, affray and obstructing a police officer.

The barrister said: "This was a stressful situation for all parties."

Mr Collins said Butler had been drinking at the time of the incident and had been receiving help to address his problems with alcohol.

Butler was made the subject of a community order and was told he must complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Penelope Belcher said: "This was clearly a volatile situation and you were in drink.

"Officers do not know when they are dealing with someone who is aggressive or violent how far that person will go.