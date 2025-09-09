Police have been granted a further extension to continue questioning a man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

CTPNE has today said a warrant of further detention has been granted, meaning the men can be held for another week, until September 17.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “I appreciate the concern these arrests have caused within our communities with visible police presence at a number of properties that have been searched in connection with this investigation.

“These searches have all now concluded and I would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while officers have been in attendance.

“Please be reassured that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public in connection with our ongoing investigation.”

An initial extension was approved by a court on Saturday, giving detectives until tomorrow (September 10) to hold and question the suspects.

Searches at properties in Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, West Bromwich and Hounslow have all now concluded.

The man who was arrested at an address in West Bromwich lives in London, it is understood.