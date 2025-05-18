An appeal has been issued after a group of youths in Leeds caused “shameful” damage to a sheltered housing complex for the elderly.

West Yorkshire Police’s south Leeds neighbourhood policing team said last night (Saturday) that they received reports of serious anti-social behaviour in Cottingley.

Upon attending they discovered that a group of youths had climbed onto the roof of Cottingley Primary Academy before going to Dulverton Court, a sheltered housing complex for residents aged 60 and over.

The south Leeds neighbourhood policing team have said that the youths caused 'significant' damage to Dulverton Court in Cottingley. | West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that “significant damage was caused”, adding: “One fire door was left completely beyond repair, with all glass smashed out.

“Another had glass shattered straight through, and the roof was left open to the elements, now in a state of disrepair.

“This is not just thoughtless behaviour – it's criminal damage affecting some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who encounters similar behaviour in the area is urged to call 101.

The spokesperson added: “To those involved: this is not clever or impressive.

“Causing fear and damage to elderly residents is shameful. We will continue to patrol around the area and identify those involved.”