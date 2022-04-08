Coroner said Leeds woman Fawziyah Javed died of multiple injuries after fall from height
A coroner said a Leeds woman died from multiple injuries caused from a 'fall from height' - as an inquest into her death opened on Friday.
By Grace Hammond
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:53 pm
Fawziyah Javed, 31, was pronounced dead on September 2, 2021 following an incident on the hillside of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Opening the inquest into her death on Friday (April 8), Assistant Coroner John Hobson gave her medical cause of death as complications of multiple injuries, fall from height.
She was pronounced dead at 10.18pm, the coroner said.
Fawziyah was a solicitor who lived on Ash Crescent in Headingley.
A man has been charged with her murder.