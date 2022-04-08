Coroner said Leeds woman Fawziyah Javed died of multiple injuries after fall from height

Fawziyah Javed, 31, was pronounced dead on September 2, 2021 following an incident on the hillside of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Opening the inquest into her death on Friday (April 8), Assistant Coroner John Hobson gave her medical cause of death as complications of multiple injuries, fall from height.

She was pronounced dead at 10.18pm, the coroner said.

Fawziyah was a solicitor who lived on Ash Crescent in Headingley.