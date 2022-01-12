Marcus Goodwin subjected the victims to the terrifying violence during a disturbance at the Pudsey Tavern, Lowtown, Pudsey.

A court heard how one of the victims had to undergo speech therapy as the wound sliced across his face, cheek, lip and neck.

He has been left scarred for life as well as suffering serious psychological injuries.

Marcus Goodwin slashed two brothers across the face with a broken bottle during an attack outside the Pudsey Tavern.

In a statement to Leeds Crown Court he said: "I can only hope that one day I will be able to look in the mirror and not be left with a constant reminder of what he has done."

Goodwin was given an extended sentence by a judge who said the 28-year-old poses a serious danger to the public.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said the attacks took place on September 12 last year after an incident earlier in the day in which the victims' father had been assaulted.

The victims' father was with a group who had been enjoying a night out when they were targeted as they were walking to the Pudsey Tavern.

Marcus Goodwin was given an extended sentence of ten years at Leeds Crown Court.

Goodwin was among another group who approached them carrying bottles and knives and made threats.

The victims' father was struck with a bottle on the head and one of his friends was punched.

Both groups then went into the pub and fighting broke out inside the premises.

The violence was stopped by others in the pub and the brothers were contacted to inform them that their father had been attacked.

The brothers went to the pub to help their father but were confronted by Goodwin's group outside.

One of the brothers said: "What do you think you are playing at? Do you think it's clever to bottle someone?"

Goodwin then stepped forward and slashed him across the face with the broken glass.

The blow also caused a wound to his forearm.

Mr Ahmed said: "He only realised he had been slashed when he felt and saw blood dripping down his face."

The victim ran off but the group then turned their attention to the other brother.

Goodwin used the same weapon to slash him across the face.

Both victims were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The second brother had to undergo plastic surgery as the wound cut across his face, lower lip, cheek and neck area.

He was unable to eat solid food for weeks after the incident and had to undergo speech therapy.

He described in a victim statement how he feels self-conscious about the permanent facial scar.

Goodwin was arrested after being picked out during an identification procedure but denied responsibility for the attacks when interviewed by the police.

He claimed he had been wrongly-identified as he was "well-known in Pudsey".

Goodwin told officers: "They simply want someone to blame for what happened."

In a separate incident six months earlier, on April 15, Goodwin was caught on camera threatening someone in the street on Whingate, Armley.

Members of the public dialled 999 to report that a man was in the street armed with a machete.

Goodwin had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

CCTV footage of the area showed Goodwin arguing with a man in the street and raising the weapon above his head.

Goodwin, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard Goodwin was sent to a young offender institution in 2011 for offences of wounding, possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

Mr Ahmed said the circumstances of those offences were similar to the Pudsey attack.

A probation service report assessed Goodwin as posing a serious danger to the public.

Robin Frieze, mitigating, said Goodwin was released from custody in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Mr Frieze said his client had not been able to access the help and support he needed due to the lockdown.

The barrister said Goodwin had been out with friends celebrating the news that his partner had become pregnant when he carried out the attack.

Goodwin was told he must serve a custodial term of six years followed by an extended four-year period on licence.

The judge, Recorder Taryn Turner said: "This incident has been traumatising for them both and it is something that they will have to live with for a long time.