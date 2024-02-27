Concerns remain over mum's fitness to stand trial over baby's death in Leeds park
Hayley Macfarlane is still yet to enter a plea at Leeds Crown Court concerning the death of the five-month-old girl. The youngster was found in a critical condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor in December last year. She died a short time later.
Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, appeared in court this afternoon for a brief hearing. It was heard that there was still "confusion" over whether the 39-year-old is deemed fit to potentially stand trial.
The Crown said they required 14 days to ascertain full medical reports.
Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was remanded into custody. A date of May 13 has been set for her trial, which could last up to two weeks.
Police were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, to reports that a baby was in a “serious condition” in the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road. The tot was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but they were unable to save her.