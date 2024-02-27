Concerns remain over mum's fitness to stand trial over baby's death in Leeds park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hayley Macfarlane is still yet to enter a plea at Leeds Crown Court concerning the death of the five-month-old girl. The youngster was found in a critical condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor in December last year. She died a short time later.

Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, appeared in court this afternoon for a brief hearing. It was heard that there was still "confusion" over whether the 39-year-old is deemed fit to potentially stand trial.

The Crown said they required 14 days to ascertain full medical reports.

The scene at Woodhouse Moor after her baby had been found in a critical condition. (pic by National World)

Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was remanded into custody. A date of May 13 has been set for her trial, which could last up to two weeks.