Commercial Court Leeds: Everything we know as man arrested for attempted murder of two police officers
The on-duty officers were rushed to hospital after being struck by the vehicle in the city centre on Wednesday night (December 27).
The driver was arrested and police have launched a double attempted murder investigation. Here is everything we know so far – and what police have said.
When and where did the incident happen?
The two victims had been called to an earlier report of an assault at a bar in Briggate at 11.30pm.
Shortly before midnight, when they were on the way to that incident, they were hit by the car near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court.
What injuries were reported?
The police officers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital and both found to have soft tissue injuries. They have now been discharged.
What have police said about the investigation?
The driver, a 56-year-old man, was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and drink driving. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the man remained in hospital.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.