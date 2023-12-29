Commercial Court: Attempted murder arrest as two police officers hit by car in Leeds city centre
The incident, which was reported shortly before midnight on Wednesday (December 27), left the on-duty officers – a man and a woman – with injuries for which they were treated in hospital.
They had been called to an earlier report of an assault at a bar in Briggate at 11.30pm, but when they were on the way to that incident, they were hit by the car near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court.
Both victims were found to have soft tissue injuries, but have now been discharged from hospital.
The driver, a 56-year-old man, was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and drink driving. He has been taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.