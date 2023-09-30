Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Colton Road Armley incident: First pictures from scene as bomb squad called to Leeds street with homes evacuated

First pictures have arrived of the bomb squad arriving after a Leeds street was evacuated.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST

Police received a report of an item having been thrown through the window of a house in Colton Road, Armley at 1.57am today (September 30). It caused a small amount of fire damage but was quickly extinguished without the fire service attending. The incident is being treated as arson.

Concerns were raised about the item used and a large cordon was put in place while Army specialists attended the scene. Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated but the scene has now been made safe and the item removed. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured these images form the scene...

