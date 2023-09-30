Police are treating an incident which forced the evacuation of residents in a Leeds suburb as arson.

Officers received a report of an item having been thrown through the window of a house in Colton Road at 1.57am today. (September 30)

It caused a small amount of fire damage but was quickly extinguished without the fire service attending.

Police say the incident is being treated as arson.

Concerns were raised about the item used and a large cordon has been put in place as a precaution for public safety while Army specialists attend to examine it.

Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated and officers are working with the local authority to support residents while the incident is brought to a safe conclusion.

Army specialists have attended the scene and the item has been made safe and removed. The cordon and evacuation have now been lifted.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked

to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230544030 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

1 . Armley arson probe A Bomb Disposal robot at a house in Colton Road. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Armley arson probe The incident scene. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales