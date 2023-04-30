Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coinsbrough Grove Garforth: Air ambulance lands at Leeds housing estate as police at scene of incident

Dramatic pictures show an air ambulance landing at a Leeds estate following an incident.

By Joseph Keith
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

Eye-witnesses said emergency services were spotted at the scene in Coinsbrough Grove, Garforth, at about 3pm today (April 30).

Pictures, taken at about 3.25pm, show the air ambulance landing on the road.

A number of ambulance vehicles, police and paramedics can be seen outside houses on the estate, in pictures sent to the YEP.

The air ambulance pictured landing at Coinsbrough Grove, Garforth, Leeds. Picture: Milton Haworth.The air ambulance pictured landing at Coinsbrough Grove, Garforth, Leeds. Picture: Milton Haworth.
West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.