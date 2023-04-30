Coinsbrough Grove Garforth: Air ambulance lands at Leeds housing estate as police at scene of incident
Dramatic pictures show an air ambulance landing at a Leeds estate following an incident.
Eye-witnesses said emergency services were spotted at the scene in Coinsbrough Grove, Garforth, at about 3pm today (April 30).
Pictures, taken at about 3.25pm, show the air ambulance landing on the road.
A number of ambulance vehicles, police and paramedics can be seen outside houses on the estate, in pictures sent to the YEP.
West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.