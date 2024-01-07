Organised crime is symptomatic of budget cuts, a councillor has argued after a robbery at a Leeds supermarket.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a dramatic incident yesterday morning (January 6), robbers raided the Co-op store in Swarcliffe Avenue, snatching cigarettes and booze at around 7am.

No one was injured and West Yorkshire Police has since launched an appeal to track the culprits, who made off along Whinmoor Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun James Gibson, who represents the Crossgates and Whinmoor ward, said that similar incidents will continue to be reported if more investment is not channelled into dealing with the root causes of crime.

Following a robbery at a Co-op store, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds, on January 6, Coun James Gibson has suggested that similar incidents will continue to be reported if more investment is not channelled into dealing with the root causes of crime. Photo: Google/Leeds City Council.

"In my view, this is symptomatic of 14 years of cuts,” he said. “I understand that more police officers are being recruited, but many are not yet deployed and out on the streets.

"Neighbourhood Policing Teams haven't had their numbers increased either – they tend to be the officers who are aware of people causing antisocial behaviour and can be helpful in dealing with organised crime.”

Coun Gibson continued: "This incident, on the face of it, appears to be a relatively organised criminal act, rather than a spontaneous crime – it looks like the shop has been targeted. I think it follows years and years of police cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking more holistically, cuts to local government and preventative services are also responsible. If you don't target young people early, then you're bound to see more people getting involved in crime."

The Labour councillor has represented the ward since 2021 and suggested that certain parts could be characterised as some of the most deprived in the country. He added: "Swarcliffe is a wonderful community with lots of amazing, hard-working, decent people and unfortunately, a tiny minority cause problems.

"Unless we get proper investment in services including local councils, we will continue to see a rise in crime."