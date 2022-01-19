Closure orders on three houses on Paisley Place at Armley after 'large scale' anti-social behaviour

Police say three houses on one street in Armley have been shut down for three months following "large scale anti-social behaviour."

By Mark Lavery
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 5:20 pm

West Yorkshire Police and the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team applied for a closure order for three properties on Paisley Place, Armley.

Police and council chiefs were granted a Premises Closure Order at Leeds Magistrates' Court

Paisley Place, Armley Image: West Yorkshire Police

The order states that the properties will be closed to all persons for three months from January 4 and all other persons are prohibited from remaining, returning or entering affected properties until 4pm on April 4

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Following large scale Anti-Social Behaviour, West Yorkshire Police and the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team applied for a closure order for three properties on Paisley Place, Armley.

"The Magistrate's Court have granted a Premises Closure Order pursuant to section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

"These premises have been sealed and no further entry to these premises is permitted.

"Any person entering the premises without permission of Leeds City Council or the Magistrates Court commits an offence and can be arrested."

