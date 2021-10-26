Closure order in place in several streets in East End Park after serious incidents

Leeds City Council Anti-Social Behaviour Team have secured the partial Closure Order following serious incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

It will be in place on Ascot Terrace, Temple View Terrace, Temple View Place, Temple View Road, Glensdale Road, Glensdale Mount, East Park Drive, East Park View, Aysgarth Drive, Aysgarth Close, Aysgarth Walk and Aysgarth Place.

The order has been imposed initally for three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council Anti-Social Behaviour Team have secured the partial Closure Order following serious incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Under the order it is prohibited for anyone to engage in disorderly behaviour, meaning using abusive or threatening words or conduct to others.

People are also prohibited from being in possession of any controlled drug, any firework or other explosive substance and any offensive weapon or using any object as an offensive weapon.

Anyone breaching these restrictions will be asked to leave the area or be arrested.

Anyone removing the orders may also be arrested.

It does not apply to visitors, carers, family members, tradespersons, or emergency services, as long as the restrictions are not breached.

Sergeant Alastair Nicholls, of the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This has been a longstanding and very complex case, where West Yorkshire Police and numerous council departments have worked tirelessly to address persistent anti-social behaviour and criminality issues.

“Police and our partner agencies have conducted extensive work to address the issues identified.

"We will not tolerate intimidation and threats to our communities and will use all powers we have available to us to deal with these matters.

“East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to thank the wider community for their support in reporting these incidents and we hope this action goes some way to reassuring people, that we will take action to keep our local communities safe and feeling safe.”

Leeds City Council executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds Councillor Debra Coupar said: "As part of our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour, I very much welcome this partial Closure Order for streets in East End Park.

“No-one should feel unsafe especially in their own community, so we hope this will send out a very strong message that such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"I’d like to thank all of our partners who are working to address these issues, and especially the residents and community of East End Park, who deserve to live in peace and can be reassured we will not hesitate to use all resources available to keep them safe.”

The order was granted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday October 15 under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.