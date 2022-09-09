Cloned-plate van driver led police on 90mph Leeds chase

Bradley Lee Thomas Brummitt was in the Ford Transit that was bearing cloned number plates when officers tried to pull him over on November 28 last year.

The van, which also had a female passenger, reached 90mph on a slip road into the M621 as the police pursued the vehicle.

During the chase Brummitt went through a red light and drove into oncoming traffic.

The police chased Brummitt who was in a Ford Transit. (library pic)

He eventually stopped and tried to run but was quickly apprehended.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the police could smell cannabis on him, but he later refused to be tested.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Throstle Road, Middleton, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has previous motoring convictions including dangerous driving.

Mitigating, Katherine Robinson said Brummitt had been jailed this year for burglary, months after the van chase, and his stint in prison “had been a wake-up call”.

She said he had since moved to Bradford and was on course to help get in to the building trade.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar gave him 12 months’ jail, but suspended it 18 months after acknowledging that Brummitt had recently served a custodial term.

He also gave him 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

He added: “Let me make it clear, if I see you again I shall send you to custody.