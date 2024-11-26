A man has appeared in court after being charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds

A man has appeared in court after being charged with assaulting police officers in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24. | Google/National World

Jason Mortimer, 36, of Cliff Crescent, was charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest, attempted wounding with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He has also been charged with breach of a restraining order in relation to an incident on November 23.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (November 26) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 24.