Cliff Crescent Kippax: Man appears in court charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds
It follows an incident on Sunday (November 24) at an address on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, when officers were carrying out “arrest enquiries”.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Jason Mortimer, 36, of Cliff Crescent, was charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest, attempted wounding with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He has also been charged with breach of a restraining order in relation to an incident on November 23.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (November 26) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 24.