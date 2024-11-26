Cliff Crescent Kippax: Man appears in court charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds

A man has appeared in court after being charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds

It follows an incident on Sunday (November 24) at an address on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, when officers were carrying out “arrest enquiries”.

A man has appeared in court after being charged with assaulting police officers in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24.

Jason Mortimer, 36, of Cliff Crescent, was charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest, attempted wounding with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He has also been charged with breach of a restraining order in relation to an incident on November 23.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (November 26) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 24.

