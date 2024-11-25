A man has been arrested after four police officers were assaulted in Leeds.

It came after cops called at an address on Cliff Crescent in Kippax yesterday afternoon (November 24) as part of an investigation into “domestic-related stalking and breach of a restraining order”.

Four police officers were assaulted in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24. | Google/National World

But they had to call for immediate assistance from colleagues when one officer was attacked, receiving lacerations to his eyebrow and eyelid.

He received treatment in hospital and was later released. Three other officers were assaulted during the incident, but were not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted Section 18 wounding and three offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”