Cliff Crescent Kippax: Cops call for backup after police officer attacked in Leeds
It came after cops called at an address on Cliff Crescent in Kippax yesterday afternoon (November 24) as part of an investigation into “domestic-related stalking and breach of a restraining order”.
But they had to call for immediate assistance from colleagues when one officer was attacked, receiving lacerations to his eyebrow and eyelid.
He received treatment in hospital and was later released. Three other officers were assaulted during the incident, but were not seriously injured.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted Section 18 wounding and three offences of assaulting an emergency worker.
“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”