Cliff Crescent Kippax: Cops call for backup after police officer attacked in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after four police officers were assaulted in Leeds.

It came after cops called at an address on Cliff Crescent in Kippax yesterday afternoon (November 24) as part of an investigation into “domestic-related stalking and breach of a restraining order”.

Four police officers were assaulted in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24.Four police officers were assaulted in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24.
Four police officers were assaulted in an incident on Cliff Crescent, Kippax, on November 24. | Google/National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they had to call for immediate assistance from colleagues when one officer was attacked, receiving lacerations to his eyebrow and eyelid.

He received treatment in hospital and was later released. Three other officers were assaulted during the incident, but were not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted Section 18 wounding and three offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice