Wakefield man jailed for a decade over child sex offences and witness intimidation
Christopher Ackroyd, 32, of Wasdale Road, Wakefield, was found guilty at a trial in August. Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing today (October 16), he was handed a decade-long prison term for offences reported to have taken place earlier this decade.
Ackroyd was convicted of one count of attempted rape, four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.
He received nine years for the sexual offences, with an additional year to be served consecutively for witness intimidation.
Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Khi Smith thanked the victim for her bravery in coming forward and placing her trust in the police.
Detective Smith added: “Her courage and bravery throughout this investigation have been key to ensuring that Ackroyd was convicted of these horrendous offences.
“He is a dangerous sexual predator, and I hope that his prison sentence brings her some comfort as she begins to move forward with her life.
“The close partnership working that has taken place between police and other agencies during the course of this investigation has ensured the victim had confidence in telling us what took place.
“West Yorkshire Police has dedicated safeguarding detectives across the entire force who are experienced in investigating non-recent sexual offences. We would encourage victims of this kind of offending to come forward. What you tell us will be investigated and you will be believed.”
Ackroyd was also handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.